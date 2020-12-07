Youth Agenda 2020 asks Museveni to distance self from opportunists

By Deo Wasswa

A section of Youth in Wakiso and Kampala have said that President Museveni should wake up and revise his movement strategy as he seeks for votes otherwise his support from the youth will continue to incline.

Under their umbrella group, Youth Agenda 2020 they say President Museveni should start to meet Youth leaders while carrying out his campaign as this will help him to dig deep and understand the challenges affecting youth and applicable solutions.

Led by Johnson Akampa Tanbull, Ssozi George William and Benson Aine, they have urged Museveni to begin distancing himself from opportunists in NRM like Moses Sali aka Bebe cool, Balaam Baruhakare and other who pretend to be youth mobilizers yet they are out of youth age bracket and even not on ground.

They say since the inception of his campaign, Museveni has only met youth leaders in Busoga which has continued to send a clear image that Museveni is paying less attention to youth.

According to them, the reason why more youth are now supporting NUP presidential Candidate Kyagulanyi Sentamu is that his message and manifesto is inspirational and hopeful to youths.