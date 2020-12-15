Youth tipped on land ownership laws

By Phiona Namutebi

Youth have been urged to acquire knowledge on the rights and obligations of attaining full land ownership.

According to Asiimwe Anthony an Advocate and Manager and Pro-bono Project for Uganda law society, young people buy land and end up buying air due to lack of knowledge about land acquisition.

He adds that it is for this the reason that youth have not benefited from agriculture.

While tipping youths about land laws during the National Youth Advocacy Platform Annual General Meeting, Asiimwe also urged parents to adopt the culture of writing wills before their death to avoid wrangles among their children due to land and tangible property.

In the same meeting, Youth advised the government to advertise the government land which is free for leasing to youth and women who are struggling to look for land for cultivation.

Annet Diana Nanono, the Female Representative on the Platform noted that once the government considers publicizing Government land, farmers will benefit from such resources and also promote their livelihood.

Nanono also raised a concern of the need into amending the land laws to allow side-wives and their children to take share on their father’s property including land after death