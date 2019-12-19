Another sex worker killed in Bwaise

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kawempe are investigating the circumstances in which a 28 year old lady was found murdered and her body dumped in a rubbish pit in Bwaise.

The deceased has been identified as Sanyu Edith a known sex worker and resident of Bwaise, Kimumbasa zone.

It is alleged that, the deceased had gone to see some one at st.Francis, and was also seen with an unknown man after midnight.

This morning residents came across her body packed in a sack which was dumped in rubbish pit.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire deputy spokesperson Kampala metropolitan, it is alleged that the body was to straggled.

This is the second incident in a space of two weeks where a sex worker has been found murdered.

Police together with sister security agencies have now instituted a serious hunt for the murders such that they can be prosecuted in courts of law.