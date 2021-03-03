Battered journalists drag Lt.Col.Namanya to court

By Sania Babirye



Four journalists have dragged the Uganda Defense Forces soldier Lt.Col.Namanya Napoleon to the high court demanding compensation.

They are accusing the soldier of allegedly commanding the attack on them by Military police on the 17th of February 2021 at the United Nations Offices in Kololo while covering National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi take his petition on Human Rights Violation and Freedoms.

These victims including John Cliff Wamala, Josephine Namakumbi,Twesigye Geoffrey and Nabakooza Shamim are also suing government through the attorney for the alleged torture.

Through their lawyers of Mugisha and Company Advocates, the journalists want court to give them justice which they say, will set a precedent on how security agencies should treat journalists and also declare that beating journalists is a violation of their rights.

They further want court to declare that Media personnel should be free to practice their trade without any intimidation or battering from security agencies because beating journalists causes them both physical and psychological torture.

The applicants also want court to declare that the Security personnel’s conduct was derogatory to the fundamental rights of journalists which they are meant to uphold and respect and also award them costs to the suit.

Court is yet to summon the respondents.