Boda boda cyclist sets himself on fire after police penalizes him

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kasese in investigating circumstances under which a liquid soap vendor set himself ablaze after traffic police issued him an express penalty receipt of 40,000 shillings.

The victim who is now nursing severe injuries at Kazo health center IV have been identified as Hakiram Mugisha resident of Umoja village in Kasese district.

According to Charles Drabo officer in Charge of traffic Kazo police Mugisha was intercepted by the traffic police in Kazo along Kazo-Ibanda highway and police issued him a receipt of UGX40,000 for not wearing Helmet and Mask as part of standard operating procedure.

He adds that the victim run into a nearby bush set himself on fire using petrol and was rescued by community after police rushed him to hospital for treatment.