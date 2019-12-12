Brigadier Okidi takes over as new chief of staff at Uganda Airforce

By Gloria Nakiyimba

Brigadier General Charles Okidi is the new Chief of Staff of the Uganda Air force . He takes over from Maj.Gen. Paul Lokech who has been assigned special duties in South Sudan.

At the handover ceremony the Commander Airforces, Lieutenant General Charles Lutaaya, reiterated the call to work together as a team to promote and fulfill the mission and vision of Airforce.

To the outgoing chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Lutaaya noted that his new assignment in South Sudan is a well deserved appointment given his vast experience in command and operating in hostile environments in Ugandan and outside the country.

Maj.Gen. Lokech emphasized that it was important to account for the limited resources that the Airforce gets.

In his remarks Brigadier Okidi commended the commander Airforce for mentoring him to be best suited candidate for the office of Chief of staff.

Brigadier Okidi has been a presidential pilot who doubled as the director operations at the Airforce headquarters in Entebbe. He once served as Nakasongola Air force wing commander and Entebbe air force wing commander.