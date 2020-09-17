Buganda recieves her monumental Rolls-Royce

By Daudi Zirimala

The Central government has today returned to Buganda Kingdom the Vintage car, A Rolls-Royce Silver cloud that Sir Edward Muteesa II Rode as first President and Kabaka of Buganda.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Uganda Museum, the State minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi said that this is in fulfillment of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Central government and Buganda Kingdom.

The Vintage Car was handed over to Prince David Wasajja on behalf of the Buganda Kingdom ending years of mistrust between the two agencies since the central government was claiming ownership of the car.

The vehicle, one of the listed Kingdom properties in government custody, was expected to be returned with the 82 land titles that were handed over to the Kingdom in 2015.

The Rolls Royce has been kept in the Uganda Museum for close to 40 years.