Court issues injunction over Habib Buwembo’s nomination

By Sania Babirye

An aggrieved Forum for Democratic change aspirant for Rubaga south constituency has petitioned the high court seeking to block the nomination of fellow party member also aspirant for the same constituency Buwembo Habib over double standards .

Nakanwagi Grace is accusing her party of double standards after the party electoral commission which had first nominated her as the flag bearer for Rubaga South constituency allegedly turned around and held fresh primaries in which Buwembo was nominated as the new flag bearer under unclear circumstances.

She is now seeking the high to stop the nomination of Buwembo and instead have her nominated as the party flag bearer for Rubaga south constituency.

She also wants court to order FDC party to give her the necessary documents to enable her get elected by the National Electoral commission for the said seat .

The court has now issued a temporary injunction against the nomination of Buwembo who was due to be nominated at mid day today until the main injunction is heard and dispossessed off.