Doreen Nyanjura named new deputy Mayor

By Robert Segawa

Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has named FDC’s Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy.

Lord Mayor Lukwago made announcement after a brief meeting with Outgoing deputy mayor Hajati Sarah Kanyike who tendered her resignation this morning following her appointment to the technical wing of Kampala Capital City authority.

Over the weekend President Museveni nominated Sarah Kanyike for the position of director for gender and community development which shock Lord Mayor lukwago who then implored her to decline her new appointment.

Lukwago gave Kanyike a three days ultimatum that ends on Tuesday.

Lukwago however, came up and announced Doreen Nyanjura during a press briefing at city hall in Kampala before the said ultimatum ends.

Lukwago added that Nyanjura will be approved as Deputy mayor on Monday after the councilors’ council meeting.

Lukwago further appointed Nyanjura as a minister for gender and community services as well as production and marketing taking on the role of previously being held by Outgoing deputy mayor Hajati Sarah Kanyike.