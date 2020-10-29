Equal opportunities boss sent to jail

By Deo Wasswa and Annah Nafula

There was drama as the Equal Opportunities Commission Chairperson Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court to answer charges of offenses related to corruption.

Ntambi appeared before Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu Ochaya who read to her charges of corruption, abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the government 44 million shillings.

She denied the charges and asked to be released on bail which was later denied because her sureties were not substantial.

In the process of bail application, a whistle blower who only identified himself as Hakim stood amidst court proceedings and objected to her bail before Ntambi’s lawyer Brian Kabafunzaki could finish the application.

Hakim told the court that Ntambi had previously brought to court fake documents from Medik Hospital claiming that she had been admitted there for hypertensive crisis. Hakim said he has a video he had recorded with a nurse at Medik Hospital indicating that Ntambi has never been admitted there.

Ntambi has now been charged and sent to Kitalya Prison till 4th November. Others who are charged include Agnes Enid Kamahoro, Moses Mugabe, Mpitsi Mujuni, Ronnie Kwesiga, Manasseh Kwihangana, Harriet Byangire, Evans Jjemba, Sarah Nassanga and Sunday Nicholas Olwor.

The prosecution alleges that Ntambi conspired with her assistants to steal money which they accessed through the different offices they held. The money was obtained between January and December 2018, as per diem for editing and drafting Equal Opportunities Commission HIV/AIDS workplace Policy, yet none of the officials was reportedly entitled to it.

The prosecution alleges that the per diem was acquired by Kamahoro, the Senior Personal Secretary Equal Opportunities Commission and later approved irregularly by Mujuni, the Secretary to the Commission, an act which caused financial loss to the government.

It is also alleged that part of the stolen funds had been earmarked for sensitization on equity and rights issues in lower local governments in Karamoja region