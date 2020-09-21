FDC blames Makerere for not guarding university against fire

By Robert Segawa

The Forum for Democratic change party (FDC) has blamed police for the poor handling of the fire that put down Ivory tower at Makerere university main building.

The main building caught fire on Sunday night leaving important offices and documents destroyed.

According to FDC publicity John Kikonyogo it took police over 10 hours to to put down the fire, just on one building, that shows that fire brigade lucked modern equipment to fight the fire.

Kikonyogo also blames Makerere university authorities for failure to put in place Hydrant points and fire sensors some thing he said would have saved the building.

Kikonyogo further asked government to release the reports on major fires that destroyed important sites like Buddo primary school, Kanungu church fire as well as Kasubi tomb.