Former Mulago pharmacist faces jail over ISO director’s son case

By Sania Babirye

The defense team in a murder case against the son of ISO director Kaka Bagyenda have today presented two witnesses including the suspect’s young brother who informed court that the plea bargaining failed because the victim’s family allegedly asked for 170 million which they did not have.

Anorld Asiimwe , a younger brother to Brian Bagyenda has informed Kampala high court judge Moses Kawumi Kazibwe that the deceased’s family only could allow a liner sentence for Bagyenda if his family paid the said money.

Asiimwe today, appeared as the second defense witness for his brother who chose to stay silent as his defense.

Asiimwe further revealed that Brian Bagyenda once suffered depression and was admitted to Butabiika Mental referral hospital .

Asiimwe ‘s evidence has been collaborated with that of a Butabika Mental hospital psychiatrist doctor Brian Mutamba who has also confirmed to court that in October 2016 ,he treated Bagyenda for depression until such a time when his family picked him and began treatment as an out -patient.

Dr. Mutamba who was the first defense witness testified that Bagyenda also developed suicidal thoughts that would trigger him to end his own life .

The case has been Now adjourned to Monday next week for the last defense witness a nun ; sister Jane Frances Nantamu who examined Bagyenda to testify .

Meanwhile,the defense had also listed Kaka Bagyenda as a defense witness and was expected today but he did not show up.

Brian Bagyenda is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Enid Twijukye ; a former student of Ndejje University.

His co -accused Innocent Bainomugisha ; a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual laborer each gave their sworn in testimony denying any involvement in the 2016 murder of then 22 year old Twijukye whose decomposing body was recovered by police dumped in Namanve forest .

During the trial, Bagyenda’s lawyer Nsubuga Mubiru had contested prosecution’s evidence including a medical report which showed that Bagyenda was mentally normal at the time of the committal of the said murder.

According to Nsubuga, his client was suffering from severe depression episodes and suicidal anxiety symptoms and had been admitted to Butabika for treatment although he left the hospital on the orders of his father before finishing the said treatment.

Nsubuga further faulted the police from failing to subject Bagyenda to a proper medical mental examination from a real psychiatrist and not a general police surgeon who spent only 15-30 minutes with him and ruled that he was mentally normal.

However, justice Kazibwe over ruled all his submissions and accepted the doctor’s medical report as evidence against Bagyenda.

Justice Kazibwe also allowed a charge and caution statement made by Bagyenda in which he confessed to have hired his two co accused to attack his girlfriend in his home after finding love messages in her phone from another man as he stood watching but denied that he did not know that they were going to kill her.

However, in a charge and caution statement made by Innocent Bainomugisha, he stated that Bagyenda had hired them to force the victim to return his 4 million shillings she allegedly stole and refused to return and that they tied the victim both hands and legs using pillows and left her alive with Bagyenda.

Bagyenda is a former Pharmacist at Mulago government referral Hospital and the girlfriend was a student at Ndejje University.

Prosecution says the trio committed the offense at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.