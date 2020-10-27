Italina company donates respirators to UPDF to fight COVID-19

By Sania Babirye



Treatment of COVID-19 patients has been boosted after an Italian company donated respirators to the UPDF to fight the pandemic.

The Chief of Defence Forces General David Muhoozi received two portable respirators for the treatment of COVID-19 at Bombo Military Hospital and State House Military Hospital.

The machines were donated by Leonardo Company through the Italian Embassy in Uganda.

The Italian Ambassador Massimiliano Mazzarati lauded the selfless service the UPDF soldiers have offered within Uganda and the peacekeeping efforts within the region.

He cited the AMISOM peacekeeping mission in Somalia where the UPDF has been pivotal in restoring peace in the once ravaged country in the horn of Africa. Somalia has been at war with militants including the notorious Al-shabaab.

“We thought of something more concrete to cement our friendship with the UPDF and the best way to express this appreciation is in terms of donating these two respirators especially during these times of COVID-19” said Ambassador Mazzarati.

In his remarks the CDF thanked the Italian ambassador Mazzarati for having chosen to support UPDF in the fight against COVID-19, with the respirators that are one of a kind in Uganda.

He expressed appreciation to Leonardo Company for maintaining their longstanding relationship with UPDF.

The ceremony was held at the ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, a suburb of Kampala and was attended by Senior military commanders of the UPDF Marines, the Air Force , a delegation from the Italian embassy and Leonardo company.