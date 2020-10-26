Lukwago, Namugwanya disagree on KCCA noise pollution rules

By Alice Lubwama

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has appealed to Government not to reduce the budget of Kampala Capital City Authority for the next financial year 2020/ 2021, because this will affect the implementation of projects in the city.

Addressing the media this morning at city hall Lukwago said that he has received information regarding the cutting of the budget for KCCA from 520 billion to 406 billion, leaving a short fall of 114 billion shillings.

In the same meeting ,Lukwago also accused the state minister for Kampala affairs Benny Namugwanya of interfering in the politics of Kampala by directing places where candidates should put their fliers, billboard and posters.

Lukwago says it is not also right for the minister to talk about noise pollution at the time of elections when the politicians are supposed to make much noise as possible.

“This is the time politicians should be heard by their electorates.the season for noise making, so you can’t talk about noise pollution ,” Lukwago said.

Last week Namugwanya warned candidates and their supporters against placing posters in ungazzetted places and making campaign drives in the city before they get clearance from KCCA .

However Lukwago said that Namugwanya is just a politician like him whose role is not to regulate campaigns and should leave this to the electoral commission which is mandated to do so by the constitution.