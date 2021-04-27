Man arrested for murdering colleague in Ntinda

By Robert Segawa

Police at Kiira Road have today morning arrested Nelson Enos Ofwono alias Nelson Victor Ochien alias Nelly Octopus on allegation of stabbing to death Isaac Omugar at Chillies Restaurant, Ntinda on March 31, 2021.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Ofwono was arrested at his rented home in Katooke Zone B, Nansana Municipality, in Wakiso District.

Police detectives have been searching for the suspect for more than three weeks after they obtained a CCTV footage that showed what transpired at the scene on the fateful day.

Upon interrogation, the suspect has admitted to have killed Omugar whom he accused of not paying his money , it is alleged that Ofwono lent money to Omugar , but hopes to pay back were dashed after he was laid off at Chillies Restaurant due to the stress that Corona virus put on the food business .

Owoyesigyire adds that the suspect allegedly continued putting the deceased on pressure to pay his money but on vain.

On the fateful day, Ofwono pretended that he had gone to Chillies to pick his shoes he left behind,at the restaurant, the suspect stabbed the Omugar and robbed UGX 300,000 shillings that was on the table.

The CCTV footage also shows the suspect taking UGX 20,000 from the deceased’s pockets. He also stole two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, by the time he was arrested, he had already sold one phone at Shs250,000.

During the search, the detectives recovered Sim cards belonging to the deceased at the suspect’s home , they also recovered at the suspect’s home, the clothes he was wearing during the murder and aggravated robbery.

Owoyesigyire noted that police have done better part of the investigation and the case file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and sanctioning.