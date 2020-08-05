Man sets himself ablaze on after news of wife’s new marriage

By Robert Segawa

A secondary school teacher has set his self on fire after receiving information that his wife got married to another man.

A deceased has been identified as Moyiza Noah 35 year a secondary teacher at Dar es- Salaam secondary school also resident of Kijanangabo cell in Masulita town council Wakiso district.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala deputy police spokesman the victim was found in his house after he had set himself a blaze using petrol on learning that his wife got married to someone else.

It is alleged that Moyiza sent his wife to village during lock down but on visiting after two months he received the shocking news that she got married to another man.

Owoyesigyire adds that police from Kakiri rushed him to Kirudu hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead on arrival.