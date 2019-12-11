Mbabazi’s aide remanded to Luzira

By Sania Babirye



Christopher Aine, former aide to former presidential contestant John Pactrick Amama Mbabazi has pleaded guilty to charges of distracting traffic flow and obstruction of a police officer.

The 36 year old has been produced before Buganda road court grade one magistrate Stella Amabilisi but pleaded not guilty to other three charges including maliciously damaging a shirt (uniform) of police constable Peter Eyotre, assaulting and causing harm to one Dennis Kambugu by cutting his arm with a knife and going armed in public where he allegedly without any lawful excuse carried an offensive weapon (a knife ) in such a manner as to cause terror to any person.

Prosecution states that on the 27th of November 2019 at about 11am along Kampala road, Aine together with 5 other people interrupted traffic flow by impromptu stopping of motorists.

His co accused include Daniel Byansi ; a politician who pleaded guilty to the obstructing a police officer, Ken Serunjoji, Christopher Nyombi, Tonny Ssegawa and Sam Lugemwa who are all peasants from Kikugi in Ssemuto.

They have now been remanded to Luzira prison until the 30th of December.

Aine is famous for disappearing during the concluded presidents elections in which rumors spread that he had been kidnapped and murdered but he later resurfaced alive.