Mbale DHO asks government to partner with civil society organisations

By Deo Wasswa

Mbale District Health officer, Dr. Janathan Wangisi, has said that the government will never achieve the universal health coverage without partnership from development partners, private sector and civil society.

According to him, there is no single government including developed ones that can deliver healthcare services to 100% of its population.

Wangisi who was speaking during a dialogue organized by Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum (UYAHF) in Kampala on promoting community participation to improve Uganda’s primary health care services, he expressed his worry about government’s reduction in funding for advancement of primary health care services caused by effects of COVID-19.

Dr. Wangisi however hopes that moving forward as government will effectively implement the National health Insurance scheme (NHIS) bill recently passed by the Parliament of Uganda which seeks to provide universal healthcare to all Ugandans. The passing came after members rejected Health State Minister in charge of general duties Robinah Nabanja’s motion to withdraw the Bill after saying that the government wanted to withdraw the Bill pending more consultations.

“When we pool resources across all sectors, those who have help those who do not have and for me it’s the long lasting solution for advancing health care services in the country.” DR. Wangisi noted.

He added that the insurance scheme will also play a pivot role in strengthening the community health programmes.

In the same dialogue, Patrick Mwesigye, a team leaders at Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum (UYAHF) noted that there must be a mechanism to build strong community voice for communities to regain back their health to influence and shape health care in terms of how funds for health is allocated.

He noted that people like village health teams should be prioritized and motivated to have a strong improved primary health care services in the country.

According to him, efforts to foster mechanisms for increasing effectiveness of community participation in local health systems are required today more than ever to foster transparency, accountability and give individuals and communities a voice in health related decision making at a local and national level.