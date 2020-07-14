MPs oppose guidelines to allow pregnant girls in school

By Alice Lubwama



A section of lawmakers have opposed the guidelines being drafted by the ministry of Education to retain pregnant girls in schools saying this will encourage more to get pregnant.

This was during a consultation meeting between MPS under Uganda parliamentary association and officials from the Ministry of education on the guidelines.

The commissioner basic education in the ministry of education Mugenyi Cleophus says the number of teenage pregnancies have escalated during this time of Covid19 pandemic when school girls are Idle at home.

But legislators such as James Waira Magyegere Bunya east and Noeline Kisembo Kibaale woman MP say that the girls should be only allowed to continue with their studies after giving birth ,because keeping them pregnant in schools with others will be sending a bad signal.

Among the proposals in the guidelines all teachers shall protect the pregnant girls and adolescent mothers from stigma and discrimination.

The schools will also be required to form health committees with counselors who will be in charge of counseling the pregnant girls who will be allowed in schools till six months.

The parents shall be required to report the schools that fails to admit their daughter to the district education officer.