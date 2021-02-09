Museveni asks court to dismiss Kyagulanyi’s new evidence

By Sania Babirye

President Museveni’s lawyers led by Ebert Byenkya have asked the Supreme court to throw out National Unity platform party president and formal 2021 presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s application to seek court leave to amend and introduce additional grounds to the main Petition on grounds that they are out of the stipulated constitutional time line after the elapse of the 15 days with in which to file a presidential election petition.

In the new evidence that Kyagulanyi’s lawyers led by Medard Lubega Ssegona have introduced, Kyagulanyi says President Museveni was not qualified as Candidate and could not lawfully Contest in the Presidential Elections being a president, commander of government, military & police and head of the National security council contrary to Presidential Elections amendment Act & the Constitutional Amendment.

Kyagulanyi further says that these allegations were favorable to President Museveni as a candidate because he used them to abuse the Electoral process by ordering security agencies to torture Kyagulanyi’s supporters and him inclusive on top of using government resources to run his campaigns.

However, Byenkya says these have run out of time to file any additional ground and that they just want over load the court and the respondents with more work since its the eve of the pre hearing of the main election.

Byenkya further stated that 20 days after the presidential elections, Kyagulanyi’s team has not yet served them with any affidavits yet by law , court is supposed to hear the petition five days after filling which is prejudicial to court process.

He maintained that under the presidential elections act, it does not allow such amendment to the petition and should be dismissed in hood faith.

But Ssegona has insisted that their client was not able to file all these grounds because state put him under house arrest through out the period leading to the elections and after elections.

Chief justice also dismissed claims from Museveni’s lawyers Byenkya instigating that the reason the petitioners have not yet served them with any affidavits is because they do not have evidence for lack of evidence to prove so.

The Electoral commission has also asked the supreme court to dismiss the said application for running out of time within which they can file their new evidence.