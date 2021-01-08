Museveni’s private secretary granted bail

By Sania Babirye

Caroline Kembabazi The Assistant Private Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni Caroline Kembabazi has been released on bail by Niganda road court.

Chief magistrate Miriam Akello Ayo has ordered the suspect to pay one million cash while his sureties have been bonded 10 million not cash.

She is charged with giving false information to the Electoral Commission officials.

Meanwhile, the head of Human Resource at the Electoral Commission James Niwamanya has today concluded his testimony.

Niwamanya has told court that Kembabazi used her position to intimidate and harass him to give jobs to three of her relatives to work as Assistant district Registrars by lying that it was a presidential directive whereas not despite the said relatives having failed the said interviews.

These relatives were part of the 7,111 people that applied for 96 vacancies of Assistant district Registrars but majority of the applicants failed to the extent that only 70 out of the said vacancies were recruited .

The case has been adjourned to the 27th of January 2021.