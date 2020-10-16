Nalubwama finally chosen as NRM flag bearer

By Alice Lubwama

The independent electoral commission has finally nominated Agatha Nalubwama as NRM flag bearer for Kayunga woman seat in the forth coming elections.

Although there were several attempts by her NRM primaries opponent Jacqueline Birungi to block her nomination, Nalubwama has still been chosen as party flag bearer.

Her nomination follows Thursday’s interim order issued by the court of appeal staying the execution of the ruling and orders made by Justice David Batema of Mukono high court, until the main application is disposed.

The NRM party Electoral Commission filed an appeal before the court of appeal contesting the decision of Justice Batema that nullified the election of Nalubwama Agatha as party flag bearer for 2021 general elections.

Nalubwama has promised to change the lives of the people of Kayunga who are mainly farmers by wooing investor’s to the area to help them add value to their produce.

She also promised that once elected in parliament ,she will also empower the youth with skills to enable them start up small income generating projects.

Others nominated today include Jacqueline Birungi also vying for the same seat of woman mp on independent ticket and Harriet Nakwegedde also contesting for woman seat on National unity platform ticket.