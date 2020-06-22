NDA warns public against taking dangerous herbal medicine Super Mulabe

By Alice Lubwama

The National Drug Authority has warned the public against taking a popular herbal medicine known as super Mulabe which is said to be treating all types of deadly illnesses including HIV/AIDS .

The Drug authority say this is a dangerous herbal medicine for human consumption and they have begun a search for it’s suppliers on the market.

The head of enforcement at National Drug Authority Samuel Kyomukama says in their operation last week in South Western region ,they realized that many people were using locally made very dangerous herbal mixtures among these was the popular super Mulabe.

Kyomukama says once the individuals involved in the supply of these medicine are arrested then the pharmacies where the drugs we’re recovered will be made public.

The operation was conducted in the districts of Mbarara, Kamwenge, Ibanda, Bushenyi, sheema, Isingiro, Lyantonde, Kyotera, Rakai,Kasese,Bwera,Ntungamo and kabale.