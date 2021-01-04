Police finds dead body in a church

By Robert Segawa

Police in Nansana are investigating the circumstances under which 38 year old woman found dead in Prayer pays center Nansana Yesu Amala while praying for her.

The deceased has been identified as Birungi Sarah a follower in same church where her body was found lying on a mattress already wrapped in clothes on the church floor .

According to Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire the deceased was a close friend to the proprietor of a church Pastor Kisakyamukama Juliet Babirye who told them that prayer pays health center was meant to heal her.

He further adds that five suspects arrested to help in investigation these are: Muwanguzi Prossy, Nakato Janet, Mukisa Noah, Babirye Juliet and 20 years old boy Jumba Tonny.

Owoyesigyire also says that it was observed that very many people including children are staying in the same church adding that

before the death of Birungi Sarah, one point in time Kisakyamukama and the group were arrested and taken to Yesu Amala police station and were charged of human trafficking, however, the case file was mismanaged which resulted into their release on orders of resident state attorney Wakiso before they were produced in court.

The house they call a church, also doubles as a place to lodge for all church members as they have put beds and beddings for sleeping. The has been body taken to city mortuary Mulago as investigations go on.