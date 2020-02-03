Police rounds up thieves snatching people’s property during traffic

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kampala have detained 18 suspects who were arrested from the areas of Kyambogo and Banda Nakawa division in an operation conducted which was conducted this morning .

According to Luke Oweyisigire the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, the 18 suspects were arrested after a lady identified as Dorcus Rukundo reported a case to police that she was attacked by three men while in traffic jam along Ntinda Kiwatule route who broke into her car using a big Stone and later run away with her bag containing 5 million Shillings and her phones.

Luke Oweyisigire says that it was upon this background that police was forced to conduct this nature of operation that led to the arrest of the 18 suspects. Police says that the suspects were found in possession of several suspected stolen phones, Narcotics and sim cards.

Oweyisigire noted that police will forward the recovered phones and sim cards to UCC for Verification and also help in identification of the owners of these phones