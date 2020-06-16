Private teachers’ association asks government for financial intervention

By Alice Lubwama

The National Private Educational Institutions Association are asking government to help them pay salaries for the teachers in private schools for at least a year.

The leaders of the association made the request while appearing before the National Economy committee of Parliament to present a situation report on their sector in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The National Research officer to the association Karabira Hasadu Iwho presented the report before the committee lamenting that the education sector has been one of the most affected by the pandemic. He states that many schools are now in debt due to rent and salary arrears.

Kirabira has also called upon government to waive direct tax subscriptions and fees like PAYE income tax and property rates for a period of three years to enable parents and schools to recover from the economic shock.

Kirabira noted that by time schools closed about 80 percent of the parents had not cleared their school dues and they would like to be assisted.