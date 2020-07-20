Shifrah Lukwago joins race for Kawempe North Parliamentary seat

By Sania Babirye

The race for Kawempe North parliamentary seat continues to get momentum with another politician seeking to contest for the seat on people power ticket.

The latest is former Kampala city speaker Hajjati Shifrah Lukwago joining the race.

Other aspirants who have already returned their forms at people power movement headquarters in Kamyokya include incumbent Latif Ssebagala, DPs and also former Kampala deputy lord mayor Erias Lukwago and KCCA lord Councillor Muhammad Segerinya.

However,People power announced that they will not be going through primaries but selection will be through consensus.

People power further revealed that if this consensus failed then they have no option but to have everybody contest.