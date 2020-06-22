Tumukunde’s case pushed to August

By Sania Babirye

City hall court has adjourned further mention of the case in which 2021 Presidential hopeful LT.Gen. Henry Tumukunde is charged with treason and four counts of unlawful possession of fire arms and ammunition to August this year.

Lt.Gen.Tumukunde who was granted bail on the 11 of May after spending almost three months in Luzira prison appeared before city hall grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise .

State has informed court that investigations into both cases are still ongoing asking for more time to be completed

On 18 of March 2020, Tumukunde was remanded to Luzira prison after he pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

On the treason charge, Prosecution states that on the 5th of March 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kamwokya, the Rt. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government

On the unlawful possession fire arms and ammunition, its states that on the 13th of March 2020 at his office Impala Avenue in Kololo,was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol . Prosecution further states that he is charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunition’s without a valid firearm license

Tumukunde however told court on the charges of being in possession of firearms and ammunition, he was in lawful possession of the said gun since it was given to him with the said ammunition as a retired Gen .

Treason, is a capital case bailable and triable only by the High court .