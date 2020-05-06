UNBS marks about 70% donated food safe for consumption

By Deo Wasswa

Close to 4000 metric tonnes of beans and 6000 of maize flour have been checked by Uganda National Bureau of Standards to ensure that the food being distributed to communities by the office of prime Minister is safe for consumption.

72% of Maize flour and 73% of beans checked have complied with the standards while 28% of maize flour and 27% of beans have failed to meet the standard.

According to the UNBS executive director, Ben Manyindo while handing over 20 million donations from the staff of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to the COVID19 task force.

Among the other donations the body has made are free face mask standards, free sanitizer, free disinfectant as well as free technical guidance offered to local manufacturers to increase the production of quality and safe face masks and sanitizers in this period as the country fights COVID 19.